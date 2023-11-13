Arrest made in connection with incident in Taunton

A man has been arrested in connection with an incident outside a school in Taunton last week.

We issued an appeal for information after an unknown man was reported to have taken hold of a child by the wrist outside a primary school in Parkfield Road at about 3.30pm on Thursday 9 November. The mother of the child intervened and the youngster was physically unharmed.

Investigative enquiries have since been carried out, as well as additional patrols in the area.

A man, in his 40s, was arrested this afternoon (Monday 13 November) in connection with our enquiries and is due to be questioned under caution. The child’s family have been updated.

We appreciate this is a sensitive matter, but would please ask people do not speculate on the circumstances as we seek to further our understanding into what happened.