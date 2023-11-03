Arrests after boy, 16, attacked in Bristol

Four boys have now been arrested by detectives investigating the stabbing of a teenager in Bristol.

The boys are all aged 16 or younger and were all arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. They have been released on bail with strict conditions, including not to go near John Cozens House, while the investigation continues.

The injured boy, 16, is recovering after the assault involving a group of boys near John Cozens House, St Judes, at about 7.50pm on Saturday 30 September. He sought help within the block and an ambulance was called.

The suspects are described as being aged between 14 and 16 and all wore dark clothing and hoods. One had an e-scooter and two others had pushbikes and they made off along Wade Street.

The neighbourhood policing team have been speaking with community leaders and residents since the incident and carrying out targeted patrols.

Were you in Lamb Street, Wade Street, Wellington Road or John Cozens House between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Saturday 30 September? We still want to hear from anyone who saw anything or has any footage which could help.