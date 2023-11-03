Arrests after boy, 16, attacked in Bristol
Four boys have now been arrested by detectives investigating the stabbing of a teenager in Bristol.
The boys are all aged 16 or younger and were all arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. They have been released on bail with strict conditions, including not to go near John Cozens House, while the investigation continues.
The injured boy, 16, is recovering after the assault involving a group of boys near John Cozens House, St Judes, at about 7.50pm on Saturday 30 September. He sought help within the block and an ambulance was called.
The suspects are described as being aged between 14 and 16 and all wore dark clothing and hoods. One had an e-scooter and two others had pushbikes and they made off along Wade Street.
The neighbourhood policing team have been speaking with community leaders and residents since the incident and carrying out targeted patrols.
Were you in Lamb Street, Wade Street, Wellington Road or John Cozens House between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Saturday 30 September? We still want to hear from anyone who saw anything or has any footage which could help.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223238803, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.