Boys jailed for stabbing man in Taunton

Two boys have been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for stabbing a man in Taunton earlier this year.

The 15 and 16-year-olds, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were found guilty of wounding with intent after a trial at Taunton Crown Court.

The boys were sentenced on Friday 3 November.

They stabbed the victim, who is in his 30s, in the chest and shoulder during a confrontation on Colin Road, Taunton, in February.

The victim was treated at hospital and has since returned home, but the incident has had a long-term impact on him.

Investigating officer Kerry Stone said: “This unprovoked attack left the victim terrified and he now avoids walking home alone at night. He was extremely fortunate not to have suffered more serious injuries.

“The effects of knife crime on victims and our communities are life changing and we work tirelessly to identify and prosecute those involved, including through increased high visibility patrols in areas with bars and clubs and intelligence-led action against habitual carriers of knives.

“We also know that enforcement cannot be the only tactic we use, which is why we work closely with our partner agencies to educate and engage with young people most at risk of becoming involved in serious violence.

“This sentence sends a clear message: do not carry knives.”