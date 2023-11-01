CCTV appeal after Bridgwater burglary

We’re appealing for the public’s help to identify this man.

We want to speak to him in connection with a burglary at a shop in Bridgwater.

Officers were called to the Co-op store in Westonzoyland Road shortly before 3.20am on Friday 20 October, while it was closed.

On arrival, it was discovered that an offender had forced entry to the building and that cigarettes, tobacco and vapes were stolen.

The man officers wish to speak to is believed to be a white man, of slim or athletic build. He was wearing a black hoodie, black face covering, light blue jeans, tan work boots and orange gloves.

He was also carrying two holdalls, one black and one green, and a blue bag.