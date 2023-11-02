CCTV released following attempted burglary in Westbury
We are appealing for the public’s help after an attempted burglary in Westbury.
Officers are keen to speak with the men in the footage as we believe they have vital information which could aid our investigation into the incident which happened on Wednesday 13 September in Cooper Road, Westbury-on-Trym.
At around 10.30pm, two unknown men damaged a shed and trellis of one household in Cooper Road and then attempted to break-in to another property in the same road.
The pair were spooked and made off from the scene.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223223491, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.