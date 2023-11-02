CCTV released following attempted burglary in Westbury

We are appealing for the public’s help after an attempted burglary in Westbury.

Officers are keen to speak with the men in the footage as we believe they have vital information which could aid our investigation into the incident which happened on Wednesday 13 September in Cooper Road, Westbury-on-Trym.

At around 10.30pm, two unknown men damaged a shed and trellis of one household in Cooper Road and then attempted to break-in to another property in the same road.

The pair were spooked and made off from the scene.