Christmas Card and Poetry Competition 2023
Chief Constable Sarah Crew and Police Crime Commissioner Mark Shelford are looking for creative young artists and budding poets to help design this year’s official Christmas card.
This year we will be running two events, a Christmas Card Competition and a Poetry Competition.
The competition officially opens on Friday 24 November 2023 and the final day for entries to be received is Wednesday 6 December 2023.
Christmas Card Competition
This year’s Christmas card theme is Christmas in Avon and Somerset.
Children aged between 4 and 11 are asked to draw a design, combining Policing, Christmas and optionally any local sites or landmarks.
Rules for artwork:
All entries must be hand-drawn and must be received by the closing date and time of 23:59 on Wednesday 6 December 2023 (any entries received after the closing date will not be counted).
The image should fit on one side of A4. Download our card template here.
Poetry Competition
This year’s poetry theme is How the Police keep you safe in your community.
Children aged between 12 and 16 are asked to write a poem about our police officers and staff and how they will keep communities safe during the festive period.
Rules for poem:
Entries can either be hand-written or typed and must be received by the closing date and time of 23:59 on Wednesday 6 December 2023 (any entries received after the closing date will not be counted).
Poems must be 100 words or less and can take any form.
How to enter
Entries can only be submitted via email, to digitalcomms@avonandsomerset.police.uk with the subject ‘Christmas Card and Poetry competition’.
We also need the following details provided with your entry:
- Full name of entrant
- Date of birth
- Home address (including postcode)
- Home phone number
- Email address
- Name of parent/guardian who gives permission
- School that the entrant attends
By submitting an entry, applicants are confirming that permission has been given by a parent or guardian to the terms and conditions of the competition.
Winners will be announced on social media week commencing 11 December 2023.
Prizes
Christmas Card Competition Design Winners
The two winning designs will be shared on our social media channels and the designers will each receive a gift voucher.
Poetry Competition Winner
Three entries will be shortlisted and shared on our social media channels, and the overall winning entrant will receive a gift voucher.
Terms and conditions:
- All Christmas Card entrants must be under 11 years old at date of entry and must currently live in Avon and Somerset.
- All Poetry entrants must be under 16 years old at date of entry and must currently live in Avon and Somerset.
- All Poetry submissions must be 100 words or less.
- Entries can be submitted by email only.
- The winners will be decided by the Chief Constable Sarah Crew and Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Shelford after the closing date.
- The design chosen by Chief Constable Sarah Crew will be the Avon and Somerset Police official Christmas card for 2023. The design chosen by Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Shelford will be the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner official Christmas card for 2023.
- The winning design may also be used on the Avon and Somerset Police and Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner’s website and social media accounts.
- Other submitted entries may also feature on the Avon and Somerset Police and Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner’s website and social media accounts.
- All entrants must obtain parental consent to enter the competition.
- Avon and Somerset Police and Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner will have the right to amend and reproduce any submitted design.
- The winning entrants, first name and age will be displayed on the Avon and Somerset Police and Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner’s website.
- No alternate prizes or money will be offered.
- Corporate Communications have the right to discount any entries that contain inappropriate images or language, or do not fit with the relevant theme.