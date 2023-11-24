Christmas Card and Poetry Competition 2023

Chief Constable Sarah Crew and Police Crime Commissioner Mark Shelford are looking for creative young artists and budding poets to help design this year’s official Christmas card.

This year we will be running two events, a Christmas Card Competition and a Poetry Competition.

The competition officially opens on Friday 24 November 2023 and the final day for entries to be received is Wednesday 6 December 2023.

Christmas Card Competition

This year’s Christmas card theme is Christmas in Avon and Somerset.

Children aged between 4 and 11 are asked to draw a design, combining Policing, Christmas and optionally any local sites or landmarks.

Rules for artwork:

All entries must be hand-drawn and must be received by the closing date and time of 23:59 on Wednesday 6 December 2023 (any entries received after the closing date will not be counted).

The image should fit on one side of A4. Download our card template here.

Poetry Competition

This year’s poetry theme is How the Police keep you safe in your community.

Children aged between 12 and 16 are asked to write a poem about our police officers and staff and how they will keep communities safe during the festive period.

Rules for poem:

Entries can either be hand-written or typed and must be received by the closing date and time of 23:59 on Wednesday 6 December 2023 (any entries received after the closing date will not be counted).

Poems must be 100 words or less and can take any form.

How to enter

Entries can only be submitted via email, to digitalcomms@avonandsomerset.police.uk with the subject ‘Christmas Card and Poetry competition’.

We also need the following details provided with your entry:

Full name of entrant

Date of birth

Home address (including postcode)

Home phone number

Email address

Name of parent/guardian who gives permission

School that the entrant attends

By submitting an entry, applicants are confirming that permission has been given by a parent or guardian to the terms and conditions of the competition.

Winners will be announced on social media week commencing 11 December 2023.

Prizes

Christmas Card Competition Design Winners

The two winning designs will be shared on our social media channels and the designers will each receive a gift voucher.

Poetry Competition Winner

Three entries will be shortlisted and shared on our social media channels, and the overall winning entrant will receive a gift voucher.

Terms and conditions: