Court for men over drug and knife crime and for CBO breach

Officers targeting drug dealing in St Agnes Park, Bristol, arrested a man in Davey Street just after 11am yesterday, Thursday 16 November and seized 45 wraps of drugs, four mobile phones and £360 cash.

Malaki Ali, 33, of Trowbridge Road, Southmead, appeared before Bristol Magistrates’ Court today, Friday 17 November, and admitted possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply. He was remanded in custody pending a sentencing hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday 19 December.

Neighbourhood officers patrolling the area in response to community concerns also arrested a man who has been charged with breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order which bans him from areas of St Paul’s.

Junior Angus, 32, of Argyle Road, St Paul’s, was handed the five-year CBO at Bristol Crown Court in November 2020. He is due before Bristol Magistrates on 15 January 2024 accused of the breach.

This police action follows the arrest of three people in Broadmead, Bristol, on Tuesday 07 November.

Rioul Scharschmidt, 21, of Sherwell Road, Brislington, appeared before Bristol Magistrates the next day, when he was jailed for 26 weeks after admitting being in possession of a knife.

On the same day magistrates remanded Jaredel Comrie, 20, of East Grove, Montpelier, into custody for sentence at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday 07 December after he admitted possessing a knife and possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply.

A 17-year-old boy from Yate who admitted the same charges and one of possessing cannabis was released on bail with conditions including a curfew monitored by electronic tag pending sentence on Wednesday 06 December.