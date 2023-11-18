Did you see assault on man in Downend park?

A man was assaulted in a park in Downend yesterday (Friday 17 November) and we are asking any witnesses to come forward.

The victim, who is in his 40s, was sat on a bench in the King George V Playing Fields at about 12.15pm when the incident happened.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately mid-40s, 5ft 10ins, of a medium build, with short dark greying hair. He was wearing a grey sweatshirt with a logo and dark blue jeans.

The man was in company with a white woman of a similar age, described as slim, with short blonde hair and wearing a long black coat.

They had with them three small dogs of an unknown breed. One was said to golden in colour and another white and fluffy.

The victim required hospital treatment due to the facial injuries he sustained.

If you can help our enquiries, please call 101 and quote reference number 5223281358.