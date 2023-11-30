Drugs seized in day of action – Bristol
We’re continuing to carry out high visibility patrols in Bristol in response to drug dealing in parks and open spaces.
While patrolling in Riverside Park, St Paul’s, on Monday 27 November neighbourhood officers spotted a suspected drug deal and subsequently stopped a man on Stapleton Road, at about 2pm. Officers seized approximately 100 wraps of suspected class A drugs and a quantity of cash.
An 18-year-old man has since appeared before Bristol Magistrates charged with possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply, and with possession of criminal property. He was released on bail to appear at Bristol Crown Court on 03 January 2024.
Officers also saw and detained a man who was wanted on recall to prison.
This is the third day of action this month and the targeted patrols have so far led to eight arrests and the seizure of three knives and a significant quantity of class A drugs.
Neighbourhood Inspector Chris Green said the police action aims to deter and disrupt drug dealing and reassure local people.
He said: “We’re working with a range of agencies and community groups to prevent young people from being exploited by criminals by offering positive opportunities. However our communities are telling us they want to see us tackling this problem with enforcement as well.”
If you or someone you know is affected by drug misuse you can find details of support services on the Bristol City Council website.
Your information is very important to help to target drug dealers and tackle the associated crime and disorder which can blight our communities. You can report drug crime on online on our website.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.