Drugs seized in day of action – Bristol

We’re continuing to carry out high visibility patrols in Bristol in response to drug dealing in parks and open spaces.

While patrolling in Riverside Park, St Paul’s, on Monday 27 November neighbourhood officers spotted a suspected drug deal and subsequently stopped a man on Stapleton Road, at about 2pm. Officers seized approximately 100 wraps of suspected class A drugs and a quantity of cash.

An 18-year-old man has since appeared before Bristol Magistrates charged with possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply, and with possession of criminal property. He was released on bail to appear at Bristol Crown Court on 03 January 2024.

Officers also saw and detained a man who was wanted on recall to prison.

This is the third day of action this month and the targeted patrols have so far led to eight arrests and the seizure of three knives and a significant quantity of class A drugs.

Neighbourhood Inspector Chris Green said the police action aims to deter and disrupt drug dealing and reassure local people.

He said: “We’re working with a range of agencies and community groups to prevent young people from being exploited by criminals by offering positive opportunities. However our communities are telling us they want to see us tackling this problem with enforcement as well.”