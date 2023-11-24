Eight teens arrested following police pursuit – Bristol

Officers have arrested eight teenagers and recovered a community minibus following a pursuit in south Bristol yesterday evening (Thursday 23 November).

Police responded after a vehicle, which they believed to have been stolen, failed to stop in Hartcliffe at around 5.45pm.

Officers from the dog, firearms, roads policing and patrol units, with support from the National Police Air Service helicopter, pursued the minibus.

The bus came to a stop on the A37 Wells Road after colliding with two parked vehicles.

The suspects decamped from the scene but were located by police.

Eight teenagers, aged 15-17, were arrested and remain in police custody.

The minibus, which officers believe was stolen in the early hours of yesterday morning, has been recovered and we are working to return it to its rightful owner.