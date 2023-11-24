Eight teens arrested following police pursuit – Bristol
Officers have arrested eight teenagers and recovered a community minibus following a pursuit in south Bristol yesterday evening (Thursday 23 November).
Police responded after a vehicle, which they believed to have been stolen, failed to stop in Hartcliffe at around 5.45pm.
Officers from the dog, firearms, roads policing and patrol units, with support from the National Police Air Service helicopter, pursued the minibus.
The bus came to a stop on the A37 Wells Road after colliding with two parked vehicles.
The suspects decamped from the scene but were located by police.
Eight teenagers, aged 15-17, were arrested and remain in police custody.
The minibus, which officers believe was stolen in the early hours of yesterday morning, has been recovered and we are working to return it to its rightful owner.
Detective Inspector Jason Chidgey said: “This is a great piece of proactive policing to bring a dangerous situation to a safe conclusion.
“The vehicle was spotted by police and was driving at speed and dangerously through parts of south Bristol, making contact with a number of parked cars.
“Thankfully no one sustained any injuries.
“Officers, with the help of the police helicopter, were able to chase down the suspects after they decamped and were able to locate all of them and arrest them.
“We will now continue with our investigation and are glad we will be able to return the community minibus back to its rightful owner.”