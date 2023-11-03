Five men charged after knives seized by officers in Bristol city centre

Eagle-eyed officers undergoing Project Servator training in Bristol city centre yesterday spotted suspicious activity, which resulted in knives, cash and a quantity of cannabis being recovered.

As a result of arrests made, five men, all aged between 18 and 24, were charged – four with possessing a bladed article, and one for possessing a class B drug.

Project Servator patrols are a proactive and highly visible tactic to disrupt a range of criminal activity. They can happen any place, at any time.

More details about Project Servator can be found here via this link