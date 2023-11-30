Further arrests in Weston-super-Mare murder investigation
There are 2 related updates to this story
A further four arrests have been made as part of our murder investigation following the death of a man in Weston-super-Mare earlier this week.
Officers attended an address in Upper Church Road on Monday morning (27 November) and found 43-year-old Dominic Wilson seriously injured with a stab injury. Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics, he sadly died at the scene.
Two men, both aged in their 40s, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday and have since been released without charge.
On Tuesday (28 November), two men, one in their 40s and one in their 50s, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They have now been released without charge.
A 39-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of murder. They remain in police custody.
Last night (Wednesday 29 November), three men, aged 26, 33 and 36, were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.
Earlier this morning (30 November), a 29-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. She also remains in police custody.
DCI Simon Dewfall, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with Dominic’s family, who continue to be supported by specially trained officers.
“Our work to establish the full circumstances of this incident is continuing and we are very grateful for residents’ understanding while our cordon remains in place.
“Our neighbourhood policing team are carrying out extra patrols in the area and if you do have any concerns then please approach a police officer.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223289533, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.