Further arrests in Weston-super-Mare murder investigation

A further four arrests have been made as part of our murder investigation following the death of a man in Weston-super-Mare earlier this week.

Officers attended an address in Upper Church Road on Monday morning (27 November) and found 43-year-old Dominic Wilson seriously injured with a stab injury. Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics, he sadly died at the scene.

Two men, both aged in their 40s, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday and have since been released without charge.

On Tuesday (28 November), two men, one in their 40s and one in their 50s, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They have now been released without charge.

A 39-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of murder. They remain in police custody.

Last night (Wednesday 29 November), three men, aged 26, 33 and 36, were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Earlier this morning (30 November), a 29-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. She also remains in police custody.