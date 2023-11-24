Investigation ongoing into assault at pub in Yate

We are seeking witnesses after an assault by a man at a pub in Yate last month.

The incident happened at about 4-6pm at The Brimsham Park, in Lark Rise, on Friday 20 October.

The victim, who is a man in his 30s, sustained no physical injury but has been left distressed by the incident.

We believe the suspect may have been with a group of males at the time.

CCTV enquiries are being carried out but hope there may be customers in the pub at the time who saw what happened and can assist our enquiries.

If you can help, please call 101 and quote reference number 5223258333 or use the online appeals form.