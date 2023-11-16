Man admits making indecent images of children

A 42-year-old man appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court earlier this week (Tuesday 14 November) and admitted three counts of making indecent images of children.

Tom Ivey, who is now known as Sam Thomas, admitted downloading 10 Category B images, 425 Category C images and one Category B video from the internet.

Ivey, of Gloucestershire, was a teacher at a secondary school in South Gloucestershire at the time the offences were committed.

We’ve kept the school updated throughout this investigation and we’re grateful for their ongoing support.

Ivey has been released on court bail and is next due to appear for sentencing at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 11 December.