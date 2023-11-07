Man arrested on suspicion of importing drugs into UK

A 30-year-old man has been arrested after officers discovered thousands of pounds of cannabis in a South Somerset property.

Border Force officers discovered a 1.3kg package of cannabis at the Heathrow Worldwide Distribution Centre in April this year.

They tested the package and confirmed the package had an estimated street value of more than £10,000.

Following this discovery, Avon and Somerset Police launched an investigation into the address the package was bound for.

Officers carried out a search of an address near Sherborne on Monday 30 October and found 1.1kg of cannabis and almost £30,000 in cash at the property.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of importation of controlled drugs and possession with intent to supply.

The drugs and money were seized and the man was released under investigation.

Officers will now carry out further enquiries including forensic examinations and interviews.