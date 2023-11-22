Man charged with attempted murder – Whitchurch

A 40-year-old man has been charged following a serious assault in Whitchurch.

Nathaniel Downer, of Ewell Road, will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Thursday 23 November) to face two counts of attempted murder and one of wounding with intent.

The charges relate to an incident in Ewell Road yesterday (21 November) in which two adults and a child sustained serious wounds.

All three victims remain in hospital in stable condition.

He has been remanded into custody ahead of his court appearance tomorrow.