Man charged with murder after death in Bradley Stoke

A 50-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a man at a property in Bradley Stoke over the weekend.

Lee Llewellyn, of Froomshaw Road in Stapleton, was remanded ahead of appearing before Bristol Magistrates Court today (Monday 20 November).

He is charged with the murder of 32-year-old Martin Hefferman, pictured below, on Saturday 18 November. A specially-trained officer continues to provide the support to Mr Hefferman’s family.

A scene remains in place in Honeysuckle Close and people can expect to continue to see an increased police presence in the area as a result.