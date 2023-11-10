Man charged with murder after two-year investigation – Weston-super-Mare

A 35-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a man in Weston-super-Mare in 2021.

Nicolas Bryan, 46, was found critically injured at a residential address in Rydal Road at about 3.20am on Tuesday 16 November 2021. Sadly he died the following day in hospital.

Adam Bowers, of no fixed address, has been charged with Mr Bryan’s murder and is in custody. He will appear at Taunton Magistrates Court on Wednesday 15 November.

We have updated Mr Bryan’s family of the charging decision today (Friday 10 November). A specialist family liaison officer continues to provide support to his family and our thoughts remain with them.