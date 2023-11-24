Man dies after A303 incident near Ilminster

An investigation has been launched after a man sadly died following an incident on the A303.

We were called shortly after 4.30am yesterday (Thursday 23 November) to reports of a collision between the Southfields roundabout and Shave Lane.

A man in his 70s is believed to have fallen before a collision with a van. Paramedics attended but sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family, who are being supported by a specially trained family liaison officer, have been informed and our thoughts are with them.

Both the A303 and A358 were closed to allow enquiries to take place but reopened yesterday afternoon. We want to thank residents for their patience.

As part of the investigation, we want to hear from anyone who was travelling along this stretch of road in either direction at approximately 4.15am yesterday.