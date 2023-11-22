Man due in court after being charged with murder – Kingswood

A 43-year-old man is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday 22 November) charged with the murder of a woman in Kingswood.

Darryl Bowen, aged 43, of Wedmore Close, Kingswood, was charged overnight following enquiries carried out by our Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT). It follows an incident at a property in Wedmore Close at about 3.50pm on Monday (20 November).

Senior Investigating Officer Neil Meade said: “Although formal identification has not yet been carried out, we believe the deceased to be Alison Bowen, aged 41.

“Alison’s family have been updated on this significant development, and specialist liaison officers will continue to support them. Our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.

“We’ll continue to carry out a full and thorough investigation as this case progresses.

“There will remain an increased police presence in the affected area of Kingswood and our officers will be available to answer any questions or concerns the local community may have.”