Man jailed after assaulting three people

A North Somerset man who broke a police officer’s finger and attacked two members of the public has been sentenced to more than four years in prison.

Jack Davey, of Friendship Road, Nailsea, appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 3 November to be sentenced for two counts of causing actual bodily harm, one of causing grievous bodily harm and one count of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs.

He pleaded guilty and was handed a prison sentence of three years and four months for the above incidents and a further 12 months for a previous suspended sentence.

The 27-year-old assaulted a police officer in 2021 when she stopped and searched him in Bridgwater. Davey failed to comply and assaulted her, breaking her finger.

Davey went on to assault a member of the public on New Year’s Day 2022, where he badly beat them.

Officers carried out multiple appeals, including a feature on BBC One’s Crimewatch Roadshow in October last year, to locate Davey.

But within days of the appeal going live, he assaulted another member of the public, leaving them with broken ribs, a broken hand and a significant head injury which required hospital treatment.

All victims have since made a full recovery.

Officers were able to identify Davey and arrest him. In total, they seized £11,000 in cash and £2,000 worth of cannabis from his address.

Officer in the case, PC Rob Allan, said: “Hopefully this sentence will go a long way to bringing closure to several victims of some horrendous assaults, as well as highlighting to those involved in drug supply, that Avon and Somerset Police are focused in their resolve to bring all offenders to justice. “Davey caused a great deal of hurt and suffering to members of the public and our officer and this type of behaviour will not be tolerated. “North Somerset will not be a safe haven for drug dealers and we will continue to identify and positively deal with those individuals involved in the supply of drugs.”

Officers continue to work to recoup the money gained from Davey’s criminal enterprise through a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing.