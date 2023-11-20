Man jailed for assaulting officer

A man who threw a mobile phone at the head of a police officer arresting him for driving the wrong way on a one-way road in Bristol has been jailed for six months.

Thomas Dunn, 37, of Redwick Road, Pilning, assaulted the officer after Dunn abandoned his vehicle in Charis Avenue, Southmead and was chased in February.

The officer suffered a significant cut above his eye and was treated at hospital. He has since returned home and fully recovered.

Dunn pleaded guilty to driving above the legal alcohol limit and to assault causing actual bodily harm at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 14 November.

He was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison, disqualified from driving for three years and ordered to pay £156 compensation.

Insp Jon Hill said: “Officers protecting our communities should not have to face this kind of behaviour, but unfortunately all too often they do. “This sentence reflects the seriousness of these appalling and unacceptable crimes and that they will not be tolerated.”