Man jailed for drug and gun offences in Bristol

A man has been jailed for a minimum of five years for drug and gun offences in Bristol.

Dennis Williams, 19, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday 23 November after entering a guilty plea.

Williams was arrested in November last year during a police operation targeting drug dealers and then released on bail. In April of this year, he was arrested again after he was found carrying class A drugs, a phone used to organise drug deals and a lock knife.

Following a search of an address, a gun with ammunition and more drugs were discovered. In total, the drugs were valued at more than £12,000.

PC Dave Stevenson said: “The length of this sentence demonstrates the seriousness of these crimes and the enormous impact they have on our communities.

“We know how concerning the presence of guns can be, and the serious harm they can cause, however they are incredibly rare in Avon and Somerset.

“We are committed to keeping the public safe and are using all possible powers to prevent people from coming to harm.”