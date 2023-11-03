Mask-wearing man who jumped out on people given a five-year sexual risk order

Police have been successful in an application for a sexual risk order against a man who jumped out in front of people at night while wearing a homemade mask.

Joshua Hunt was found guilty of two offences under the Public Order Act of intentionally causing harassment, alarm or distress following a trial at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Friday 27 October. The offences related to incidents in Bleadon that Hunt was responsible for on 7 May and 9 May this year.

An application for a sexual risk order made by Avon and Somerset Police was granted at the same court today (Friday 3 November) against the 32-year-old, who lives in the Claverham area. The order will last for five years.

This civil order was requested due to investigating officers’ concerns there was a sexual motivation behind his behaviour.

A number of conditions are attached to the order that Hunt must observe, including not returning to Accommodation Road where some of the incidents occurred, or wearing certain clothing at night or face masks and coverings, unless for a medical reason.

Although this is a civil order, if Hunt breaks the order he will risk further criminal prosecution.