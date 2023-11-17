Men jailed for drug supply offences in Somerset

Two men from Somerset have been jailed after officers found the pair with thousands of pounds’ worth of drugs in Yeovil.

Kyle Kennedy and Bartosz Gorczyca, both 21, were sentenced today (Friday 17 November) to almost 10 years between them after being found to be in possession of drugs and cash when arrested on 6 March this year.

Enquiries established the pair had been involved in the supply of class A and B drugs for a number of years.

Kennedy was found to be in possession of approximately 2,000 ecstasy (MDMA) tablets, ketamine, LSD and cocaine, which had a collective estimated worth of £50,500. Additionally, he was found to be in possession of £19,675 in cash.

Gorczyca was in possession of 155 ecstasy (MDMA) tablets, ketamine and cocaine, which was estimated to be worth approximately £1,560 to £1,880 in total.

Kennedy, of Ansford, pleaded guilty to four counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine, MDMA, LSD and ketamine, plus four further counts of being concerned in the supply of the same illegal substances. He also admitted a ninth count of possession of criminal property. He received a sentence of six years at Taunton Crown Court (sitting at North Somerset Courthouse).

Gorczyca, of Yeovil, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, ketamine and MDMA, plus a fourth charge of possession of criminal property. He was handed a sentence of three years and nine months at the same court today.