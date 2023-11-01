Officer due in court on charge of stalking

A serving officer has been charged with one count of stalking following a criminal investigation carried out by Avon and Somerset Police.

Oliver Hampson, 24, a student officer based in Weston-super-Mare, will appear at Exeter Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday 1 November).

Allegations were first reported to police in January of this year, which led to him being arrested on Thursday 2 February.

Hampson, who was suspended from duty following his arrest, was later charged with one count of stalking.

A parallel investigation is being carried out by our Professional Standards Department which will focus on whether any standards of professional behaviour have been breached.