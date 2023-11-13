Operation Sceptre: Avon and Somerset joining forces across the UK to raise awareness of tackling and preventing knife crime in our communities

This week, we are joining other police forces across the UK to raise awareness of the work we do to tackle, disrupt and prevent knife crime as part of Operation Sceptre – a national policing week of action to reduce the harm and effect of knife crime.

In a bid to encourage people not to carry knives or to get involved in serious violence, officers will be carrying out a range of activities throughout the week, including:

Education sessions with local schools, colleges and youth groups around the dangers and consequences of carrying a knife

Targeted searches of areas where intelligence suggests weapons may be stored or hidden

Hosting pop-up information stands to increase awareness and understanding within communities

High-visibility patrols in areas of high-demand, deterring those intent on crime or violence

Intelligence-led action targeting individuals who are known to be habitual knife carriers

Promoting weapon surrender bins across Avon and Somerset

Installing further community bleed kits. See existing locations here: Bleed Kit Map | HeartSafe® AED Locator

Engaging with retailers and educating them on the safe sale of knives

Officers carrying out knife sweeps during Operation Sceptre

Chief Inspector Mike Vass, Avon and Somerset Police’s Force Lead for Knife Crime, said: “We know that knife crime is an issue that has affected many people in our communities and is a great cause of concern for many others. Operation Sceptre is an opportunity for us to highlight the work we are doing all year round to tackle serious violence and make our communities safer. “We cannot police our way out of serious violence. We rely on the support of our partner agencies and organisations across education, health and social care and our communities to help us make a difference.”

As part of the week, our Early Intervention Team and local neighbourhood officers will be hosting a number of education sessions with schools, colleges and youth groups across the region with local Violence Reduction Partnerships. The sessions will focus on myth busting some of the common misconceptions around knife crime, these include:

All young people carry knives: In fact 99 per cent of young people do not carry knives

There is no safe place to stab someone. Any stab wound can potentially be fatal

Carrying a knife means you are more likely to get hurt yourself – people are often wounded by the knife they were carrying themselves

It is against the law to carry a knife in a public place. Carrying a knife can lead to four years in prison, even if you have no intention of using it