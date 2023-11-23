Suspected cannabis grow worth found in Bath

A tip-off from a member of the public to officers has led to a ‘sophisticated’ cannabis factory being discovered in Bath.

Officers were out searching for a missing person when they were approached by a member of the public who had witnessed people entering and exiting an abandoned property in Bath.

They attended the location and reported a strong small of cannabis coming from within.

A drone was lifted over the address and showed significant signs of a possible cannabis grow.

Officers came across the grow while out looking for a missing person.

Following this discovery, officers applied for a drug warrant which was carried out in the early hours of this morning (Thursday 23 November).

Once inside, more than 1,000 suspected cannabis plants were discovered, along with a sophisticated set up for cultivation.

Inspector Ziyad Asfour said: “This was a great piece of proactive policing from our patrol team. “We would like to thank the member of the public for approaching us with their concerns and this discovery has prevented further harm to the community of Bath by keeping drugs off the streets. “It is not just a crime growing the cannabis and selling it but it is the other associated crimes linked with drugs. Anti-social behaviour, theft, assault, and many more are just a few incidents we see associated with drugs. “We will carry out a full and thorough investigation in an effort to identify those people involved.”

Bath Commander CI Scott Hill said: “This is a clear example of how we can work with our communities in Bath and the surrounding towns and villages to report suspicious behaviour. “This allows us to develop intelligence which protects the public from harm and hold those who choose to commit crimes to account. “We will be relentless in tackling drug supply within Bath and rely on the support of the public to achieve these aims.”

If you see anything suspicious or have any concerns about possible drug cultivation and dealing, please do not hesitate to get in touch with us.

You can reach out via our 101 non-emergency line, by reporting online or by contacting your local Neighbourhood Policing Team.

If you have any information about the grow, please get in touch.