Teenager given six-month prison sentence for attempting to steal motorbike in Bristol

A teenager has been given a six-month prison sentence for attempting to steal a motorbike in broad daylight in Bristol.

The incident happened in Berkeley Square on Monday 23 October.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted charges of attempted robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, breach of bail conditions, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance, during a hearing at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (November 22).

​In addition to the six-month Detention and Training Order, magistrates imposed a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) to last 12 months.

The CBO includes restrictions preventing him from:​

Engaging in any conduct that will cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Being in possession, sitting on, riding, or being a passenger of any motorcycle, moped, electric bike or electric scooter.

Associating with other named individuals.

Being in possession of a balaclava in public.

Anti-Social Behaviour Co-ordinator Kelly Parsons said: “We welcome the sentence given out by the court, which included the granting of a full Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO). This order is designed to place restrictive conditions on the defendant, to deter any future offences. Breaching a CBO can result in a further prison sentence.”​

We’ve been carrying out an operation to target crime and anti-social behaviour (ASB) involving motorbikes, mopeds (traditional and electrically powered) and e-bicycles, which has led to arrests and a reduction in reported ASB.​

