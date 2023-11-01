Three charged with County Lines drug offences

Three people have been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs between the Avon and Somerset and Merseyside areas.

Officers stop checked a car on Stonebridge Lane, Croxteth, on Monday, 30 October, 2023 due to a smell of cannabis.

The three occupants were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and taken to a police station for further investigation.

They were subsequently charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs, namely heroin and crack cocaine, between Merseyside and Avon and Somerset between September 29, 2023 and October 30, 2023.

Alysha Scadden, 20, of Fairfield Road, Taunton; Jake Emptage, 21, of Church House Road, Berrow, Burnham-on-Sea, and Anthony Davies, 31, of Paxton Road, Huyton, appeared in Liverpool Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, 1 November, 2023).

Emptage was remanded into custody and Davies and Scadden were given conditional bail.

They will next appear at Liverpool Crown Court on November 29, 2023.

Anyone with concerns about drug dealing in their area can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, call Avon and Somerset Police on 101 or report online via this link

Always contact 999 if a crime is in progress.