Three in court after drugs and knives seized

Two men and a teenage boy are due in court today, Wednesday 08 November, charged with drug and knife crime offences.

Officers on uniformed patrol in Broadmead, Bristol, on Tuesday 07 November spotted three people. Two of them resembled descriptions from an intelligence report about drug dealing in St Paul’s earlier in the day, so the officers approached them.

Officers have seized heroin and crack cocaine, three knives, more than £1,600 in cash and a suspected stolen bicycle.

Three people were arrested are due before Bristol Magistrates today.

Jaredel Comrie, 20, of East Grove, Montpelier, and a 17-year-old boy from Yate are both charged with:

possessing a knife in public

possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply

possessing cannabis

acquire/use/possess criminal property.

Rioul Scharschmidt, 21, of Sherwell Road, Brislington, is charged with possessing a knife in public.

Neighbourhood Inspector Chris Green said: “Communities in Bristol want us to tackle knife and drug crime and we’ll continue to take robust action against anyone found carrying a knife.

“We know we won’t solve these problems with enforcement action alone and are working closely with the community and partner agencies who offer positive opportunities to prevent young people from being exploited by criminals as well as routes out of crime.”