Tribute to ‘bubbly’ man who died in Weston-super-Mare

The family of a ‘bubbly’ man who died following an incident in Weston-super-Mare on Monday (27 November) have released a tribute.

Officers attended an address in Upper Church Road on Monday morning (27 November) and found a man seriously injured. Despite officers’ and paramedics’ best efforts, he sadly died at the scene. A post-mortem examination has confirmed he died from a stab injury.

The man has now been formally identified as 43-year-old Dominic Wilson. His family have released the following tribute:

“Dominic was a loving father to his children, he always enjoyed what this life had to offer, and he lived it to the full.

“His bubbly character will live on and he will be dearly missed by those who knew him.”

The family have requested their privacy be respected and are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

As part of our ongoing murder investigation, a further four people were arrested yesterday (28 November).

A 39-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder and a 45-year-old man and a 54-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All four remain in police custody.

Two other men, aged in their 40s, who were arrested on Monday, have been released without charge.

DCI Simon Dewfall, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “This was a shocking attack on a man, who has tragically lost his life.

“Our thoughts are with his family at what must be a very difficult time and we’ll continue to give them all the help and support they need.

“Our investigation is continuing at pace and we’re committed to establishing the full circumstances behind Dominic’s death.

“We would like to thank residents for their continuing support and understanding while the cordons have been in place. They are likely to remain in place for at least the next couple of days.”