Tributes to woman killed in Kingswood incident

The family of a woman who sadly died in Kingswood on Monday (November 20) have released a tribute.

Alison Bowen, aged 41, died in an incident in Wedmore Close and formal identification took place earlier today. Darryl Bowen, aged 43, has been charged with her murder and has been remanded into custody ahead of future court appearances.

Her family, who are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers, have released this tribute:

“Alison was a devoted and caring daughter, sister, wife, and mother to four very much loved children. They are appreciated by all who know them. “For several years she headed up a small independent Christian school, and then a home educators’ hub for local families. She helped them bring up, and educate their children themselves in a way similar to the values she held so dearly. “Alison always radiated a very loving, encouraging, and positive nature not only to everyone who knew her, but also to all who crossed her path. She never had a bad word to say about anyone, and always went out of her way to help everyone who needed her. “To quote a friend who is now working abroad, ‘she was always honouring to other people’. “She will be dearly missed by all who knew her, and those who worked alongside her, and also by the wider community that she touched so deeply.”