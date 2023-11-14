Witness appeal after assault in Stoke Gifford
Witnesses are being sought after an incident in Stoke Gifford which left a man needing hospital treatment.
A man in his 20s suffered bruising, three chipped teeth, and shoulder and jaw injuries after he was attacked by a group of eight to 10 youths at approximately 11.40pm on Wednesday 8 November in Little Stoke Park, on the footpath between the BMX track and recycling centre.
His phone was also stolen in the incident.
The victim has since returned home and is recovering from his injuries but is still suffering from sleep and memory issues.
The youths are all described as wearing dark hoodies and bomber jackets with dark face masks and balaclavas. They were all believed to be riding bikes.
One of the offenders is described as having short dirty blond hair and being of medium build.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223273802, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.