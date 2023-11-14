Witness appeal after assault in Stoke Gifford

Witnesses are being sought after an incident in Stoke Gifford which left a man needing hospital treatment.

A man in his 20s suffered bruising, three chipped teeth, and shoulder and jaw injuries after he was attacked by a group of eight to 10 youths at approximately 11.40pm on Wednesday 8 November in Little Stoke Park, on the footpath between the BMX track and recycling centre.

His phone was also stolen in the incident.

The victim has since returned home and is recovering from his injuries but is still suffering from sleep and memory issues.

The youths are all described as wearing dark hoodies and bomber jackets with dark face masks and balaclavas. They were all believed to be riding bikes.

One of the offenders is described as having short dirty blond hair and being of medium build.