Witness appeal after fatal collision in Monkton Heathfield

An investigation is underway following a fatal collision in Monkton Heathfield last night (Friday 17 November).

We were called at 9pm to Greenway after a collision involving two motorcycles – a red and white Husqvarna and an orange KTM bike.

Paramedics attended the scene, but sadly a man in his 30s was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Our thoughts and sympathies are with his family, who have been informed of his death, and will be supported by a specially trained family liaison officer.

A teenage male and a man in his 20s have both been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. The teenager has been released under investigation and is in hospital having sustained injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening, while the man remains in custody having received treatment last night.

The road was shut while enquiries were carried out at the scene, but it was reopened at approximately 6.30am.

We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or may have information or dashcam showing the bikes before the incident to help us with our enquiries. Please call 101 and quote reference number 5223281803 or contact us online.