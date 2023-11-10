Witness appeal after man tried to take child by wrist in Taunton

We’re appealing for the public’s help after a man took hold of a child’s wrist outside a primary school in Taunton.

This incident happened at approximately 3.30pm on Thursday 9 November outside Parkfield Primary School and the child’s mother intervened.

The child was physically unharmed.

The man is described as black, aged approximately 40 and 50, 5ft 8ins in height and with short hair. He was wearing grey jeans and had a bicycle.

Officers have made CCTV and house-to-house enquiries in the area as their investigation continues.

Sgt Jonathan O’Connor, of the Taunton Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Although this type of incident is incredibly rare, it was understandably upsetting for the victim’s family.

“We are taking this very seriously and working hard to identify this man to further our understanding of what happened.

“We have been in contact with the school and our officers were there this morning to speak with anyone who had concerns.

“We will continue to carry out reassurance patrols in the area and would urge anyone who has any information to come forward.”