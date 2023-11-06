Witnesses sought after assault and racial abuse in Hengrove, Bristol
We are appealing for the public’s help after an 11-year-old boy was assaulted and racially abused in the Hengrove area of Bristol.
The boy was punched multiple times while walking on Hengrove Lane, near the Walsh Avenue park, at approximately 3.40pm on Wednesday 18 October.
Several racial comments were made by the four offenders, believed to be teenagers, all of whom were white, wearing dark clothing, balaclavas and riding bikes.
PC Olivia Fudge said: “This is a shocking incident and it’s had a significant impact on the victim.
“There is no room for hate in our communities and we fully understand the impact these crimes can have.
“We take these incidents incredibly seriously and are working hard to track down the people responsible.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223255071, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.