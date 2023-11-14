Witnesses sought after collision

We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a serious injury collision in Cheddar.

A white Vauxhall Vivaro van was in collision with a parked coach on The Hayes at about 1.20am today, Tuesday 14 November.

Emergency services attended and the driver and passenger of the van went to hospital, where they both remain. Their next of kin have been contacted.

Collision investigators have examined the scene and the road reopened at about 11.30am, after the van was recovered.

We’re also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the van being driven in the moments before the collision.