Witnesses sought following collision in Kingswood
We are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Kingswood last week.
Officers are investigating following a collision between a silver Vauxhall Corsa and a teenager on an electric bike on New Cheltenham Road at around 5.20pm on Monday 23 October.
The victim sustained some injuries but did not attend hospital at the time.
If you were travelling in the area at the time and witnessed the collision, or have any dashcam footage, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223259248, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.