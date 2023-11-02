Witnesses sought following collision in Kingswood

We are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Kingswood last week.

Officers are investigating following a collision between a silver Vauxhall Corsa and a teenager on an electric bike on New Cheltenham Road at around 5.20pm on Monday 23 October.

The victim sustained some injuries but did not attend hospital at the time.

If you were travelling in the area at the time and witnessed the collision, or have any dashcam footage, please contact us.