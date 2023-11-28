Witnesses sought following fatal collision – Street

We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision in which one man sadly died.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was travelling on Berhill, Street, around 7.30am yesterday (Monday 27 November) who may have seen a collision involving a VW Polo and a Mini.

The driver of the VW sadly died at the scene. Our thoughts are with his family at this time and they are being offered support by a specially-trained family liaison officer.

The driver of the Mini was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries. They are not believed to be life-threatening injuries.

If you were in the area at the time of the collision, or the time leading up to it, and have any information or relevant footage, please contact us.