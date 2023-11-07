Woman dies after collision in Saltford

A woman has died after a collision in Saltford yesterday (Monday 6 November).

Emergency services were called to Pepys Close shortly before 6.40pm after a BMW 320D collided with a lamppost and a parked car at low speed.

Paramedics attended but sadly the driver, who was a woman in her 70s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. There was a passenger in the BMW at the time and they sustained no physical injury.

The road was closed while emergency services attended the incident but reopened at approximately 12.40am this morning.

We will be carrying out house-to-house enquiries and are keen to hear from anyone who has doorbell or CCTV coverage that may provide further information about what happened.

Witnesses or anyone who may have footage that could assist our enquiries is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223271643 or contact us via our website.