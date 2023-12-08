Appeal after rape in Taunton

We are appealing for the public’s help after a rape in Taunton on Wednesday (6 December).

Officers were called to Hamilton Park shortly before 9.15pm and a police cordon was in place to allow forensic examinations to take place. This was removed yesterday (7 December).

Our investigation is being led by Bluestone, our specialist rape and sexual offences investigations team, and this work is ongoing.

House to house enquiries have been made and CCTV footage is being examined. This is being treated as an isolated incident.

Specially trained officers are supporting the victim.