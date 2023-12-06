Body found in search for missing Vincent

A body has been found in the search for missing 35-year-old man Vincent.

Vincent was last seen on Redcliff Street, Bristol, at about 1.30am on Saturday 2 December.

The body was found by police divers this morning at Redcliff Quay, Bristol, and while formal identification has not taken place, we believe it to be Vincent.

At this stage the death is not being treated as suspicious.



Vincent’s family has been informed and we’re offering them support. Our thoughts are with them at this very difficult time.

We’d like to thank the public for their help sharing our appeal to find Vincent and for contacting us with information.