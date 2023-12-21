Bristol cocaine dealers jailed

Three Bristol men have been jailed for their roles in a “home delivery” cocaine supply network in Bristol between December 2022 and March 2023. A fourth was handed a suspended sentence.

Three had previously admitted their involvement in a conspiracy to supply the illegal drug between December 2022 and March 2023, while one was convicted following a trial at Bristol Crown Court.

On Monday 18 December they appeared in court for sentencing:

Abdikarim Ahmed, 27, of Avonvale Road, Barton Hill was jailed for six years and 10 months after admitting conspiracy to supply cocaine and possession of criminal property.

Osman Mahamoud Mohamed, 32, also of Avonvale Road, received a seven-year nine-month prison term following his conviction for conspiracy to supply cocaine. He was acquitted of possessing criminal property.

Abdurahman Yahya Amin, 28, of Redcliff Hill, Redcliff, admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine and was handed a two-year jail term suspended for two years. He was ordered to complete 250 hours of unpaid work plus 30 days of rehabilitation activity.

Mohamed Tahya Amin, 24, also of Redcliff Hill, was jailed for five years and seven months after admitting conspiracy to supply cocaine.

The court heard the men used a phone – known as the “Captain” line – to take orders and even offered “buy two get one half price” discounts on the drug.

It would then be delivered to the buyer either at meeting points in busy night-life areas like King Street, St Nicholas Street and Whiteladies Road, or to addresses across the city including in Clifton, Redland and Eastville. There were even deliveries outside the city, for example in Stoke Gifford.

A four-month police operation culminated on 27 March 2023, when all four were arrested and officers recovered cocaine with an estimated street value of £7,680. The group are estimated to have supplied 1.6 kilos of cocaine during the four-month conspiracy period.

The arrests took place after Abdikarim Ahmed returned from an extended trip to Dubai, during which time the defendants Abdurahman and Mohamed Amin were operating the drugs line for him.

Searches of the men’s homes in Barton Hill and Redcliff led to the seizure of designer clothing worth an estimated £20k, jewellery including a £25.5k Rolex watch, pictured above, thousands of pounds in cash, pictured below, and a £65k Mercedes.

Financial investigations established that in the 14 months before his arrest Abdikarim Ahmed had almost £189,000 paid into his accounts, while Osman Mohamed had credits totalling almost £140,500 in the same period.

The pair are believed to have been running the “Captain” line together since October 2020 and officers are now considering an application under the Proceeds of Crime Act.