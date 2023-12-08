Can you help us find missing man Keith?

We’re continuing to appeal for the public’s help to find missing 73-year-old Keith, who has not been heard from since Monday (4 December).

He went to walk his dog in Blaise Woods some time after 9.30am and was reported missing after his dog returned on its own that afternoon.

Keith is a white man, 5ft 10ins tall and of medium build. He was wearing dark trousers and a waterproof jacket.

We are extremely concerned for his welfare and have been searching the area alongside specialist search organisations.

We are keen to establish the identity of the person who located a pair of walking poles used by Keith and placed them by the wooden bridge over the River Trym to find out where and when they were found.

If you see Keith, call 999 and quote reference 5223296391. Call 101 if you have any other information.