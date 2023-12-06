CCTV appeal following suspected arson on double-decker bus

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this woman in connection with our investigation into a fire on a bus.

Officers were called to The Coots, in Bristol, on Sunday 26 November following reports of a fire on the number 2 double-decker bus.

As part of the investigation into a suspected arson, we are keen to speak to this woman.

We believe she may have information which can help our investigation. We appreciate the image is not very good quality but we are hoping people may recognise her by the clothing she is wearing.

She is white, of average build, with dark hair. She is shown wearing a black jumper, grey trousers, and white shoes.

The bus, which was running between Cribbs Causeway and Stockwood, was travelling along Ladman Road and then onto Stockwood Road.

The vehicle came to a stop when the driver realised the vehicle was on fire. Thankfully, no one was injured or required hospital treatment.

If you recognise the woman in this photo, please call us.