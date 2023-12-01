Five charged with conspiracy to murder after Weston-super-Mare death

Five people have been charged with conspiracy to murder in connection with the death of a man in Weston-super-Mare earlier this week.

They have all been charged with conspiracy to murder 43-year-old Dominic Wilson who died at an address in Upper Church Road on Monday morning (27 November).

A post-mortem examination has confirmed he died from a stab wound.

Four men and one woman have been charged. They are:

Andrew Dymock, 33, of Queens Avenue, Portishead

Kerry Miles, 39, of Dickenson Road, Weston-super-Mare

Zachery Stone, 26, of Dickenson Road, Weston-super-Mare

Robert White, 36, of no fixed address

Natasha Wyatt, 29, of no fixed address

Dymock, Miles, Stone and White have additionally been charged with robbery.

All five remain in police custody and are due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (2 December).

As part of our enquiries, six other people were arrested.

Two men, aged in their 40s, who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been released without charge.

Another two men, one in their 40s and one in their 50s, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released without charge.

A 29-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Thursday (30 November) on suspicion of assisting and offender and possession of a class A drug. He has been released on bail.