Woman injured following collision in Bridgwater

We’re investigating after a woman was injured in a single-car collision in Bridgwater.

The collision happened in Enmore Road, sometime between 2am and 3am on Friday 1 December.

A black BMW struck a bank and a tree before rolling over.

A woman in her twenties, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to hospital, where she remains undergoing treatment. Her condition is serious but not life-threatening.

If you saw this collision, or have any relevant footage including dashcam, please contact us.