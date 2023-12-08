Woman injured following collision in Bridgwater
We’re investigating after a woman was injured in a single-car collision in Bridgwater.
The collision happened in Enmore Road, sometime between 2am and 3am on Friday 1 December.
A black BMW struck a bank and a tree before rolling over.
A woman in her twenties, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to hospital, where she remains undergoing treatment. Her condition is serious but not life-threatening.
If you saw this collision, or have any relevant footage including dashcam, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223293564, or complete our online appeals form.