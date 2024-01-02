Appeal after Boxing Day assault – Yate
We’re seeking witnesses and any CCTV or dashcam footage after a group of boys were assaulted in Yate on Boxing Day.
It happened just before 7.30pm on Tuesday 26 December, near the Shell Petrol Station on Westerleigh Road.
Six boys, aged between 12 and 15, were walking along the road when a car pulled up. A man got out and sprayed an irritant substance, similar to pepper spray, at the boys before driving off at speed.
One of the boys went to hospital and was discharged after treatment to skin irritation, while another was cared for at home.
Officers searched the area at the time but were unable to locate the suspect vehicle. Enquiries continue.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223314794, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.