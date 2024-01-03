Appeal after Chard robbery
A woman had money stolen during a robbery in Chard on Tuesday 19 December and we wish to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened.
At approximately 6.30pm she was pushed to the floor in Combe Street by two offenders, they are described as male and were wearing all black, who made off with a quantity of cash from the woman’s handbag.
We are keen to hear from anyone in the area at the time or anyone who may have information that could assist us in tracing the two people responsible.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223309851, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.