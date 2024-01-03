Appeal after Chard robbery

A woman had money stolen during a robbery in Chard on Tuesday 19 December and we wish to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened.

At approximately 6.30pm she was pushed to the floor in Combe Street by two offenders, they are described as male and were wearing all black, who made off with a quantity of cash from the woman’s handbag.

We are keen to hear from anyone in the area at the time or anyone who may have information that could assist us in tracing the two people responsible.